    Eagle Radio News Diego Garcia: Sexual Assault Prevention and Awareness Month

    BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    04.06.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alex Kerska 

    AFN Diego Garcia

    Eagle Radio News is the American Forces Network Diego Garcia’s official radio newscast. It is produced by U.S. Navy Sailors stationed onboard Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia. ERN airs hourly from AFN Diego Garcia on local radio and television services. This episode of ERN: Sexual Assault Response Coordinator Amy Jo Jenkins tells the importance of the month of April to sexual assault response and prevention.

