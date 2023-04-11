Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Palmetto Guardian - Episode 140

    Palmetto Guardian - Episode 140

    ORANGEBURG, SC, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2023

    Audio by Spc. Turner Horton 

    South Carolina National Guard

    On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we talk with Lieutenant General Milford H. Beagle, Jr., Commanding General, United States Army Combined Arms Center, Fort Leavenworth, Kansas about his career in the Army. We dive into why he decided to join the military, how the SC State University ROTC program helped mold him into the person he is today and how his family and friends have supported him along the way. The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Staff Sgt. Chelsea Weaver and Airmen 1st Class Danielle Dawson with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs office.

    Date Taken: 04.01.2023
    Date Posted: 04.13.2023 13:47
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:31:28
    Year 2023
    Location: ORANGEBURG, SC, US 
    This work, Palmetto Guardian - Episode 140, by SPC Turner Horton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

