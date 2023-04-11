On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we talk with Lieutenant General Milford H. Beagle, Jr., Commanding General, United States Army Combined Arms Center, Fort Leavenworth, Kansas about his career in the Army. We dive into why he decided to join the military, how the SC State University ROTC program helped mold him into the person he is today and how his family and friends have supported him along the way. The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Staff Sgt. Chelsea Weaver and Airmen 1st Class Danielle Dawson with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs office.
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2023 13:47
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|73619
|Filename:
|2304/DOD_109572504.mp3
|Length:
|00:31:28
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|ORANGEBURG, SC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Palmetto Guardian - Episode 140, by SPC Turner Horton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT