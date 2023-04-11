Taylor Swift Karaoke

15 second radio spot for the Community Center's Taylor Swift Karaoke Night.



Script:

PERSON 1: You. Go. Talk. To. Your. Friends. Talk. To. My. Friends.

PERSON 2: What are you doing?

PERSON 1: Practicing for The Taylor Swift Karaoke at the brickhouse!

PERSON 2: When is it?

PERSON 1: it starts at 7pm May 12th, now hush! You. Go. Talk. To Your.

PERSON 2: Cause. Now we got bad. Blood.

Person 3: What are you guys doing?

Person 1&2: SIGH.