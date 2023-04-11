15 second radio spot for the Community Center's Taylor Swift Karaoke Night.
Script:
PERSON 1: You. Go. Talk. To. Your. Friends. Talk. To. My. Friends.
PERSON 2: What are you doing?
PERSON 1: Practicing for The Taylor Swift Karaoke at the brickhouse!
PERSON 2: When is it?
PERSON 1: it starts at 7pm May 12th, now hush! You. Go. Talk. To Your.
PERSON 2: Cause. Now we got bad. Blood.
Person 3: What are you guys doing?
Person 1&2: SIGH.
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2023 09:05
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|73614
|Filename:
|2304/DOD_109572195.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Taylor Swift Karaoke, by SrA Christopher Chen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
