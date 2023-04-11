AFN Rota Radio Spot, Childcare Assistance

Parenting is hard, and that’s why naval station Rota offers childcare assistance on base, Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at both the child development center and school age care facilities. For more information, be sure to check out Rota MWR’s Facebook page.