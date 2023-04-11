Parenting is hard, and that’s why naval station Rota offers childcare assistance on base, Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at both the child development center and school age care facilities. For more information, be sure to check out Rota MWR’s Facebook page.
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2023 07:58
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Location:
|ES
This work, AFN Rota Radio Spot, Childcare Assistance, by SN Johnny Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
