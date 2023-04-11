Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Brandon Claros, assigned to American Forces Network Diego Garcia, speaks on the bench press competition that is available for Sailors and civilians aboard NSF Diego Garcia. (U.S. Navy radio spot by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Brandon Claros/Released)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2023 04:08
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|73600
|Filename:
|2304/DOD_109571956.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Artist
|MCSA Brandon Claros
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|DIEGO GARCIA, IO
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Diego Garcia Bench Press Radio Spot, by SN Brandon Claros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT