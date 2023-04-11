Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Month of The Military Child

    Month of The Military Child

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    04.06.2023

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Emilee Darden 

    AFN Misawa

    Colonel Murphey speaks about the Month of the Military Child during the Commanders open line.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2023
    Date Posted: 04.13.2023 03:57
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 73599
    Filename: 2304/DOD_109571912.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2018
    Genre Blues
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Month of The Military Child, by A1C Emilee Darden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Awareness
    SAPR
    Month of the Military Child
    Proclamation
    Radio Interview
    Importance
    szfg

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT