Criminal Law Department Presents – CAAF Chats Ep 12: U.S. v. St. Jean, XX MJ XXX (C.A.A.F. 2023)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/73593" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

This case addresses the application of MRE 412 (prohibition of evidence of sexual behavior or disposition of a victim), but also may be seen as an explora-tion into the Abuse of Discretion standard that appellate courts apply to trial judge’s rulings on evidence.



Connect with The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School on Face-book (tjaglcs), LinkedIn (tjaglcs), or visit our website for more resources at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/leapp



You can also connect directly with the Criminal Law Department on Facebook (tjaglcs_crimlaw) or Instagram (tjaglcs_crimlaw)