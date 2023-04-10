A radio spot advertising the Guantanamo Bay Child and Youth Programs Memorial Wiffleball Tournament on May 19, 2023. (U.S. Navy spot by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kyle Fiori)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2023 13:06
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|73591
|Filename:
|2304/DOD_109570652.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Youth Memorial Wiffleball Tournament Spot, by PO3 Kyle Fiori, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
