The 95th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion was reactivated on April 6th, 2023 in Baumholder, Germany. The 16th Sustainment Brigade Command Sgt. Maj. Amador Aguillen Jr, speaks about the readiness of the 95th CSSB. (SGT Kevin Henderson Reporting)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2023 09:32
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|73585
|Filename:
|2304/DOD_109570052.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KMC Update - 95th CSSB Reactivation, by SGT Kevin Henderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
