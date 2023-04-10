Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC Update - 95th CSSB Reactivation

    BAUMHOLDER, RP, GERMANY

    04.11.2023

    Audio by Sgt. Kevin Henderson 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    The 95th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion was reactivated on April 6th, 2023 in Baumholder, Germany. The 16th Sustainment Brigade Command Sgt. Maj. Amador Aguillen Jr, speaks about the readiness of the 95th CSSB. (SGT Kevin Henderson Reporting)

    Date Taken: 04.11.2023
    Date Posted: 04.12.2023 09:32
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 73585
    Filename: 2304/DOD_109570052.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE 
    This work, KMC Update - 95th CSSB Reactivation, by SGT Kevin Henderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Sustainment
    Support
    Army
    Baumholder
    Reactivation
    95th CSSB

