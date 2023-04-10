Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Community Action Cast- April 2023

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2023

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Moises Vasquez 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    Timestamps:

    0:00 - Certificates of Appreciation
    1:22 - JBER Connect Calendars
    11:10 - Pothole Repair & JBER Spring Clean Up
    13:07 - Eggs of Affirmation
    13:38 - Travel Center (PCS, Travel)
    20:20 - Chapel Team
    22:55 - Motorcycle Safety
    25:54 - Environmental Conservation
    29:26 - JBADD
    31:52 - Fitness Sports & Aquatics
    36:17 - JBER Life
    38:19 - Arctic Oasis Event
    39:22 - Arts & Crafts
    40:05 - Warrior Zone Events
    41:23 - Company Grade Officer Council Events
    42:33 - JBER Exchange Events
    45:20 - Open Discussion
    48:13 - Closing Comments

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2023
    Date Posted: 04.11.2023 20:03
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 73566
    Filename: 2304/DOD_109568756.mp3
    Length: 00:53:18
    Year 2023
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
