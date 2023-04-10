Timestamps:
0:00 - Certificates of Appreciation
1:22 - JBER Connect Calendars
11:10 - Pothole Repair & JBER Spring Clean Up
13:07 - Eggs of Affirmation
13:38 - Travel Center (PCS, Travel)
20:20 - Chapel Team
22:55 - Motorcycle Safety
25:54 - Environmental Conservation
29:26 - JBADD
31:52 - Fitness Sports & Aquatics
36:17 - JBER Life
38:19 - Arctic Oasis Event
39:22 - Arts & Crafts
40:05 - Warrior Zone Events
41:23 - Company Grade Officer Council Events
42:33 - JBER Exchange Events
45:20 - Open Discussion
48:13 - Closing Comments
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2023 20:03
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|73566
|Filename:
|2304/DOD_109568756.mp3
|Length:
|00:53:18
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Community Action Cast- April 2023, by A1C Moises Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
