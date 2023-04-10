Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC Update - Defender 23 and Child Abuse Prevention Month

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    04.11.2023

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Nearly 9,000 American troops are expected to participate in the Defender 23 exercise which kicks off April 22, 2023. Closer to the Kaiserslautern Military Community, the Family Advocacy Program has a slate of events planned to commemorate Child Abuse Prevention Month.

    Date Taken: 04.11.2023
    Date Posted: 04.11.2023 03:21
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 73543
    Filename: 2304/DOD_109565909.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, KMC Update - Defender 23 and Child Abuse Prevention Month, by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pentagon
    Child Abuse Prevention Month
    KMC
    Family Advocacy Program
    Sabrina Singh
    Defender 23

