    Grand opening for the USO Center on Fort Shafter

    FORT SHAFTER, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2023

    Audio by Sgt. Gary Singleton 

    DMA Pacific - Hawaii Media Bureau   

    A ceremony was held to inaugurate the opening of the USO center on Fort Shafter, Oahu, Hawaii, April 6, 2023. The opening signifies a dedication of manpower to efficiently provide support to service members and their families. (U.S. Army radio spot by Sgt. Gary Singleton)

    Date Taken: 04.06.2023
    Date Posted: 04.10.2023 21:02
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: FORT SHAFTER, HI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Grand opening for the USO Center on Fort Shafter, by SGT Gary Singleton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort Shafter
    USO
    Grand Opening

