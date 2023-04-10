Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NCO Journal Podcast Episode 46 - Drill Sergeant Misconduct

    LEAVENWORTH, KS, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2023

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Brandon Cox 

    The NCO Journal

    CSM Robert Theus joins the NCO Journal Podcast to discuss Drill Sergeant Misconduct for his new article with special guest CSM Rickey Jackson, the U.S. Army Drill Sergeant Academy Commandant to discuss issues and solutions.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NCO Journal Podcast Episode 46 - Drill Sergeant Misconduct, by SSG Brandon Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Drill
    US
    Academy
    Army
    Drill Sergeant
    Misconduct

