Evergreen TSP radio spot

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/73525" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

The Thrift Savings Plan (TSP) is a retirement savings plan similar to 401(k) plans offered to private sector

employees. The purpose of the TSP is to give you a long-term retirement savings and investment plan. Saving for your

retirement through the TSP provides many advantages.