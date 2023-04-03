Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Evergreen TSP radio spot

    Evergreen TSP radio spot

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    04.07.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Riley McDowell  

    AFN Sasebo

    The Thrift Savings Plan (TSP) is a retirement savings plan similar to 401(k) plans offered to private sector
    employees. The purpose of the TSP is to give you a long-term retirement savings and investment plan. Saving for your
    retirement through the TSP provides many advantages.

    Date Taken: 04.07.2023
    Date Posted: 04.10.2023 05:49
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 73525
    Filename: 2304/DOD_109563773.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    TSP
    Thrift Savings Plan
    401(k)
    retirement savings plan

