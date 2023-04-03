Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Diego Garcia Windsurfing Spot

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    04.06.2023

    Audio by Seaman Brandon Claros 

    AFN Diego Garcia

    Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Brandon Claros assigned to American Forces Network Diego Garcia, promotes the windsurfing regatta event, hosted by Morale Welfare and Recreation, for Sailors and civilians onboard NSF Diego Garcia. (U.S. Navy radio spot by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Brandon Claros/Released)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2023
    Date Posted: 04.09.2023 22:30
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 73520
    Filename: 2304/DOD_109563498.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Artist MCSA Brandon Claros
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Diego Garcia Windsurfing Spot, by SN Brandon Claros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Radio
    AFN
    MWR
    Diego Garcia
    Spot

