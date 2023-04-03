Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fertility Festival Overnight Trip SPOT

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    03.06.2023

    Audio by Lance Cpl. BriaN Bolin Jr. 

    AFN Iwakuni

    A 30-second radio spot production featuring the voice of U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Brian Bolin highlighting the "Fertility Festival Overnight Trip" event aboard Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, March 6, 2023. AFN Iwakuni provided the broadcast to inform and entertain audiences stationed on and around Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni. (U.S. Marine Corps audio file by Lance Cpl. Brian Bolin)

