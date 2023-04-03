Inside Iwakuni Radio News Mar. 10, 2023

U.S. Navy Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Taylor DiMartino narrates the Mar. 10, 2023, edition of the Inside Iwakuni Radio News for American Forces Network. Stories include a highlight on Exercise Cope Angel 23-2 and a Marine being rewarded for responding to a life-threatening situation. AFN Iwakuni provides service to U.S. military members, civilians and their families stationed on and around MCAS Iwakuni. (U.S. Marine Corps audio by Sgt. Chase W. Drayer)