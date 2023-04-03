Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Inside Iwakuni Radio News Mar. 10, 2023

    Inside Iwakuni Radio News Mar. 10, 2023

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    03.10.2023

    Audio by Cpl. Chase Drayer 

    AFN Iwakuni

    U.S. Navy Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Taylor DiMartino narrates the Mar. 10, 2023, edition of the Inside Iwakuni Radio News for American Forces Network. Stories include a highlight on Exercise Cope Angel 23-2 and a Marine being rewarded for responding to a life-threatening situation. AFN Iwakuni provides service to U.S. military members, civilians and their families stationed on and around MCAS Iwakuni. (U.S. Marine Corps audio by Sgt. Chase W. Drayer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2023
    Date Posted: 04.06.2023 22:24
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 73494
    Filename: 2304/DOD_109560351.mp3
    Length: 00:01:27
    Year 2023
    Genre News
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inside Iwakuni Radio News Mar. 10, 2023, by Cpl Chase Drayer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    AFN

    News

    Iwakuni

    Updates

    TAGS

    AFN
    News
    Iwakuni
    Updates
    Inside Iwakuni

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT