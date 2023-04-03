Fort Riley Podcast - Episode 148 Motorcycle Rider Courses

Fort Riley's Garrison Safety office offers Basic and advanced motorcycle safety courses that can take you from no experience to solid basic fundamentals in just 2 days. The course is free to Soldiers. Civilian DOD employees of Fort Riley may also take the course on a space available basis. This episode tells you how to register.