    Fort Riley Podcast - Episode 148 Motorcycle Rider Courses

    KS, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2023

    Audio by Collen McGee 

    Fort Riley Public Affairs Office

    Fort Riley's Garrison Safety office offers Basic and advanced motorcycle safety courses that can take you from no experience to solid basic fundamentals in just 2 days. The course is free to Soldiers. Civilian DOD employees of Fort Riley may also take the course on a space available basis. This episode tells you how to register.

    Date Taken: 04.06.2023
    Date Posted: 04.06.2023 16:16
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:07:23
    Location: KS, US
    This work, Fort Riley Podcast - Episode 148 Motorcycle Rider Courses, by Collen McGee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #FortRiley #MotorcycleSeason

