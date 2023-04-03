Millard Lamm, kindergarten teacher, Wiesbaden Elementary School, speaks about a field trip to Wiesbaden Army Airfield on Clay Kaserne, April 5, 2023, in Wiesbaden, Hessen, DE. The audio product was recorded at the AFN Wiesbaden studio on Clay Kaserne, April 5, 2023. (U.S. Army Audio by Spc. Theodosius Santalov)
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2023 11:41
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|73483
|Filename:
|2304/DOD_109558983.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:49
|Artist
|Spc. Theodosius Santalov
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Spoken
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Wiesbaden Radio News April 6, 2023, by SPC Theodosius Santalov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
