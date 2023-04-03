Wiesbaden Auto Skills center offers basic car maintenance classes radio spot

Wiesbaden Auto Skills Center regularly offers a basic auto maintenance class in Wiesbaden, Hessen, DE. The audio spot was recorded at the AFN Wiesbaden studio on Clay Kaserne in Wiesbaden, March 30, 2023. (U.S. Army audio by Spc. Theodosius Santalov)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2023 10:56
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|73463
|Filename:
|2304/DOD_109558586.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Artist
|Spc. Theodosius Santalov
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Spoken
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
