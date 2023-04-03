Read with Maverick Spot

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/73454" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

A 15 second spot for AFN Spangdahlem advertising the Read with Maverick event at the USO. Maverick is the therapy dog volunteer with the USO.

Script:

*gasp* is that a dog?

It’s not any dog, it’s Maverick. He’s the canine volunteer over at the USO.

I have to meet him.

You’re in luck! You can read with Maverick on April 25th between 430-630 pm. But you have to sign up on the USO Spangdahlem Facebook.