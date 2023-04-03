Read with Maverick Spot

A 15 second spot for AFN Spangdahlem advertising the Read with Maverick event at the USO. Maverick is the therapy dog volunteer with the USO.
Script:
*gasp* is that a dog?
It’s not any dog, it’s Maverick. He’s the canine volunteer over at the USO.
I have to meet him.
You’re in luck! You can read with Maverick on April 25th between 430-630 pm. But you have to sign up on the USO Spangdahlem Facebook.
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2023 04:11
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|73454
|Filename:
|2304/DOD_109558269.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
