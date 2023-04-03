Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GERMANY

    04.05.2023

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Isabella Ortega 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    A 15 second spot for AFN Spangdahlem advertising the Read with Maverick event at the USO. Maverick is the therapy dog volunteer with the USO.
    Script:
    *gasp* is that a dog?
    It’s not any dog, it’s Maverick. He’s the canine volunteer over at the USO.
    I have to meet him.
    You’re in luck! You can read with Maverick on April 25th between 430-630 pm. But you have to sign up on the USO Spangdahlem Facebook.

    Date Taken: 04.05.2023
    Date Posted: 04.06.2023 04:11
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 73454
    Filename: 2304/DOD_109558269.mp3
    Length: 00:00:15
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Read with Maverick Spot, by A1C Isabella Ortega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USO
    Therapy
    Dog
    AFN Spangdahlem
    A1C Isabella Ortega

