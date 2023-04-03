Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Incirlik Newscast - Ace Council

    TURKEY

    04.05.2023

    Audio by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito 

    AFN Incirlik

    The Incirlik Air Base Ace Council President, SrA Alexis Quiroz came for a radio interview on April 3, 2023. She talked about what the Ace Council does for Airman and how they can volunteer and join the council. (Defense Media Agency newscast by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2023
    Date Posted: 04.06.2023 02:14
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: TR
