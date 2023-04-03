AFN Incirlik Newscast - Ace Council

The Incirlik Air Base Ace Council President, SrA Alexis Quiroz came for a radio interview on April 3, 2023. She talked about what the Ace Council does for Airman and how they can volunteer and join the council. (Defense Media Agency newscast by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)