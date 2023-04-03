American Forces Network Incirlik highlighted the importance of scooter safety, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, April 4, 2023. Scooters are a common means of transportation at Incirlik Air Base for service members. AFN Incirlik emphasized the 39th Air Base Wing’s policy on proper scooter use, including wearing and buckling your helmet, not wearing closed-toes shoes, and performing routine maintenance checks. (Department of Defense Radio Spot by Airman 1st Class Kevin Dunkleberger)
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2023 02:02
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|73429
|Filename:
|2303/DOD_109556231.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|1, TR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Incirlik Radio Spot: Scooter Safety, by A1C Kevin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Incirlik
39th Air Base Wing
AFN Incirlik
LEAVE A COMMENT