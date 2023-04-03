Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Incirlik Radio Spot: Scooter Safety

    1, TURKEY

    04.04.2023

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Kevin Dunkleberger 

    AFN Incirlik

    American Forces Network Incirlik highlighted the importance of scooter safety, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, April 4, 2023. Scooters are a common means of transportation at Incirlik Air Base for service members. AFN Incirlik emphasized the 39th Air Base Wing’s policy on proper scooter use, including wearing and buckling your helmet, not wearing closed-toes shoes, and performing routine maintenance checks. (Department of Defense Radio Spot by Airman 1st Class Kevin Dunkleberger)

    Date Taken: 04.04.2023
    Date Posted: 04.06.2023 02:02
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 73429
    Filename: 2303/DOD_109556231.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: 1, TR
    Incirlik

    39th Air Base Wing

