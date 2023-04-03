AFN Incirlik Radio Spot: Scooter Safety

American Forces Network Incirlik highlighted the importance of scooter safety, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, April 4, 2023. Scooters are a common means of transportation at Incirlik Air Base for service members. AFN Incirlik emphasized the 39th Air Base Wing’s policy on proper scooter use, including wearing and buckling your helmet, not wearing closed-toes shoes, and performing routine maintenance checks. (Department of Defense Radio Spot by Airman 1st Class Kevin Dunkleberger)