This AFN Kunsan radio update covers a Women's Senior Leadership Panel held by the Kunsan Black Airman's Cultural Committee for Women's History Month and Bi-lateral Jump Training conducted at Kunsan by the 353rd Special Operations Wing and Republic of Korea Special Operations Forces (U.S. Air Force Audio by Senior Airman Joshua Fontenot)
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2023 23:54
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|73426
|Filename:
|2304/DOD_109555793.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Kunsan Radio Update - Women's Senior Leadership Panel and Special Operations Jump Training, by SrA Joshua Fontenot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT