Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Kunsan Radio Update - Women's Senior Leadership Panel and Special Operations Jump Training

    AFN Kunsan Radio Update - Women's Senior Leadership Panel and Special Operations Jump Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    04.05.2023

    Audio by Senior Airman Joshua Fontenot 

    AFN Kunsan

    This AFN Kunsan radio update covers a Women's Senior Leadership Panel held by the Kunsan Black Airman's Cultural Committee for Women's History Month and Bi-lateral Jump Training conducted at Kunsan by the 353rd Special Operations Wing and Republic of Korea Special Operations Forces (U.S. Air Force Audio by Senior Airman Joshua Fontenot)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2023
    Date Posted: 04.04.2023 23:54
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 73426
    Filename: 2304/DOD_109555793.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Kunsan Radio Update - Women's Senior Leadership Panel and Special Operations Jump Training, by SrA Joshua Fontenot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    8th Fighter Wing
    Kunsan
    Women's History Month
    jump training
    newscasts
    353rd Special Operations Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT