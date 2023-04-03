Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Voices from DARPA podcast, Episode 62: The Model (& Simulation) Researcher

    Voices from DARPA podcast, Episode 62: The Model (& Simulation) Researcher

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VA, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2022

    Courtesy Audio

    DARPA

    For this episode of the Voices from DARPA podcast, we talk with new DARPA program manager, Dr. Alvaro Velasquez, a self-described “researcher at heart.” His current research interests are at the intersection of formal language theory and machine learning for sequential decision-making.

    Velasquez discusses his path to DARPA and how it serendipitously led him to inheriting management of a new AI program called Assured Neuro Symbolic Learning and Reasoning (ANSR). He also describes his idea for his next project, which will look at neuro symbolic knowledge transfer to accelerate the adoption of machine learning outcomes within modeling and simulation for military systems.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.17.2022
    Date Posted: 04.04.2023 14:31
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 73422
    Filename: 2304/DOD_109555068.mp3
    Length: 00:14:47
    Year 2022
    Location: VA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Voices from DARPA podcast, Episode 62: The Model (& Simulation) Researcher, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA)

    TAGS

    modeling and simulation
    machine learning
    neuro symbolic knowledge

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT