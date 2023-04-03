News: CPO Birthday and JPJ 5 Miler

230404-N-CR158-1001 - The Naval Station Guantanamo Bay Chief's Mess Celebrated 130 years since the creation of their rank with a special observance at morning colors on Saturday. In other news, NSGB held it annual John Paul Jones 5 Miler on Saturday morning, April 1st. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Third Class Kyle Fiori)