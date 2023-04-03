230404-N-CR158-1001 - The Naval Station Guantanamo Bay Chief's Mess Celebrated 130 years since the creation of their rank with a special observance at morning colors on Saturday. In other news, NSGB held it annual John Paul Jones 5 Miler on Saturday morning, April 1st. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Third Class Kyle Fiori)
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2023 12:21
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|73406
|Filename:
|2304/DOD_109554687.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, News: CPO Birthday and JPJ 5 Miler, by PO3 Kyle Fiori, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT