U.S. Air Force MSgt. Jessyca Boyd, non-commissioned officer in charge of 39th Air Base Wing Equal Opportunity, shares a special message with Incirlik Air Base personnel on the purpose of Equal Opportunity and how you can reach them. (Department of Defense Radio Spot by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2023 02:39
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|73371
|Filename:
|2304/DOD_109550695.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|1, TR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Incirlik - Radio Spot - Equal Opportunity, by SrA Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
