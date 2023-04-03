Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Incirlik - Radio Spot - Equal Opportunity

    1, TURKEY

    03.31.2023

    Audio by Senior Airman Taylor Slater 

    AFN Incirlik

    U.S. Air Force MSgt. Jessyca Boyd, non-commissioned officer in charge of 39th Air Base Wing Equal Opportunity, shares a special message with Incirlik Air Base personnel on the purpose of Equal Opportunity and how you can reach them. (Department of Defense Radio Spot by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2023
    Date Posted: 04.03.2023 02:39
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 73371
    Filename: 2304/DOD_109550695.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: 1, TR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Incirlik - Radio Spot - Equal Opportunity, by SrA Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Radio
    AFN
    Equal Opportunity
    Spot
    audio
    AFN Incirlik

