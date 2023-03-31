AFN Aviano radio news reports on the celebration for the ITAF’s 100th Anniversary of being its own armed force.
(U.S. Air Force Audio by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen)
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2023 10:07
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|73336
|Filename:
|2303/DOD_109546112.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:17
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|News
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: ITAF 100th Anniversary Celebration, by A1C Brooke Sorensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Aviano Air Base
31 FW
LEAVE A COMMENT