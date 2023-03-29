NAPLES, Italy (March 31, 2023) Regional radio news covering Black hawk incident with the Army's 101st Combat Aviation Brigade and NSA Naples placing pinwheels on base for Child Abuse Prevention Month. Includes interviews from Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder and NSA Naples Commanding Officer, Capt. James Stewart. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2023 08:19
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|73328
|Filename:
|2303/DOD_109545743.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Regional Radio News 230331, by PO2 Andrea Rumple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT