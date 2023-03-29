AFN Incirlik - Radio Spot - Fitness Center

A member of the 39th Force Support Squadron Fitness Center reminds all Incirlik personnel to clean their equipment after they use it. (Department of Defense Radio Spot by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2023 07:19
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|73326
|Filename:
|2303/DOD_109545741.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
