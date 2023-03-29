NAPLES, Italy (March 29, 2023) Regional radio news covering Air Force Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost, commander of the U.S. Transportation Command, speech at a joint hearing of two House Armed Services Committee readiness, sea power and projection forces subcommittees and Sicilian leadership's visit to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77). (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple)
March 29, 2023
|03.31.2023 08:19
|Newscasts
|73319
|2303/DOD_109545569.mp3
|00:02:00
|2023
|Blues
|IT
|3
|0
|0
This work, Regional Radio News 230329, by PO2 Andrea Rumple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
