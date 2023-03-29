TFNewscast 27MAR2023

The Army is pulling its recent recruiting advertisements featuring actor Jonathan Majors after he was arrested Mar. 25, 2023. The arrest has upended the Army's newly launched advertising campaign that was aimed at reviving the service's struggling recruiting numbers.
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2023 00:55
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|73313
|Filename:
|2303/DOD_109545112.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Newscast
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
