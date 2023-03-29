Five Indo-Pacific nations began exercise Sea Dragon 2023 on Mar. 15, 2023. Two US Navy P-8A Poseidon aircraft from Patrol Squadron 10 "Red Lancers", and Patrol Squadron 45 "Pelicans", join the Royal Canadian Air Force, Indian Navy, Japanese Maritime Self Defense Forces and Republic of Korea Navy to begin multinational exercise Sea Dragon 2023.
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2023 00:55
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|73309
|Filename:
|2303/DOD_109545106.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Newscast
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, TFNewscast 17MAR2023, by PO2 Riley McDowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT