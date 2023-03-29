Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TFNewscast 17MAR2023

    TFNewscast 17MAR2023

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    03.17.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Riley McDowell  

    AFN Sasebo

    Five Indo-Pacific nations began exercise Sea Dragon 2023 on Mar. 15, 2023. Two US Navy P-8A Poseidon aircraft from Patrol Squadron 10 "Red Lancers", and Patrol Squadron 45 "Pelicans", join the Royal Canadian Air Force, Indian Navy, Japanese Maritime Self Defense Forces and Republic of Korea Navy to begin multinational exercise Sea Dragon 2023.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2023
    Date Posted: 03.31.2023 00:55
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 73309
    Filename: 2303/DOD_109545106.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2023
    Genre Newscast
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TFNewscast 17MAR2023, by PO2 Riley McDowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN Sasebo
    Radio Newscast
    Sea Dragon 2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT