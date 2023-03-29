The amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) participated in Operation Cobra Gold 2023. During the exercise Makin Island, the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and the amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) John B, partnered with the Royal Thai, Japanese, Indonesian, Republic of Korea, Malaysian and Singaporean navies, strengthening these lasting relationships.
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2023 00:55
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|73308
|Filename:
|2303/DOD_109545104.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Newscast
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, TFnewscast 16MAR23, by PO2 Isaac Champlain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT