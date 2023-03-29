AFN INCIRILIK NEWSCAST - Ramadan

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/73287" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Chaplain Dwayne Jones, 39th Air Base Wing Chapel staff, recently sent out the following message to Team Titan regarding the observance of Ramadan, Türkiye, March 22, 2023. During Ramadan, Muslims must fast each day from dawn until sunset. During these hours, Muslims cannot consume any food or liquids. (Defense Media Agency newscast by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)