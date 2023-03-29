Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN INCIRILIK NEWSCAST - Ramadan

    TURKEY

    03.30.2023

    Audio by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito 

    AFN Incirlik

    Chaplain Dwayne Jones, 39th Air Base Wing Chapel staff, recently sent out the following message to Team Titan regarding the observance of Ramadan, Türkiye, March 22, 2023. During Ramadan, Muslims must fast each day from dawn until sunset. During these hours, Muslims cannot consume any food or liquids. (Defense Media Agency newscast by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)

    Date Taken: 03.30.2023
    Date Posted: 03.30.2023 07:27
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:02:55
    AFN
    Ramadan
    AFN Incirlik

