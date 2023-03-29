AFN INCIRILIK NEWSCAST: AFN 67th Anniversary 1950's Edition

American forces Incirlik highlighted the 67th anniversary of radio broadcasting at Incirlik air base, Türkiye, March 30, 2023. The armed forces radio service in Türkiye dates back to early 1955, when application was made for a radio station at Incirlik air base in Adana, turkey. The application was granted on November 20, 1955. Special thanks to Doctor John Provan for researching the AFN archives for the sound clips. (Defense Media Agency newscast by Senior Airman Gage Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2023 03:01
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|73280
|Filename:
|2303/DOD_109542644.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:28
|Location:
|1, TR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
