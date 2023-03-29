Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN INCIRILIK NEWSCAST: AFN 67th Anniversary 1950's Edition

    1, TURKEY

    03.30.2023

    Audio by Senior Airman Gage Rodriguez 

    AFN Incirlik

    American forces Incirlik highlighted the 67th anniversary of radio broadcasting at Incirlik air base, Türkiye, March 30, 2023. The armed forces radio service in Türkiye dates back to early 1955, when application was made for a radio station at Incirlik air base in Adana, turkey. The application was granted on November 20, 1955. Special thanks to Doctor John Provan for researching the AFN archives for the sound clips. (Defense Media Agency newscast by Senior Airman Gage Rodriguez)

    Date Taken: 03.30.2023
    Date Posted: 03.30.2023 03:01
    Category: Newscasts
    This work, AFN INCIRILIK NEWSCAST: AFN 67th Anniversary 1950's Edition, by SrA Gage Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFN
    Incirlik
    39th ABW

