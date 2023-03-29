230330-MIS-Commander's Open Line-PARKS

SSgt Parks sits down with Col. Michael Richard and Command Chief Cheronica Blandburg to discuss everything happening at Misawa Air Base during this weeks Commander's Open Line.
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2023 01:24
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|73276
|Filename:
|2303/DOD_109542551.mp3
|Length:
|00:23:58
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
