A1C Emilee Darden reports on Misawa Air Base's ability to maintain mission readiness by make sure jets remain free of troublesome ice build-up.
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2023 01:11
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|73271
|Filename:
|2303/DOD_109542534.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 230110-MIS-MRR DeIcer-Darden, by A1C Emilee Darden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT