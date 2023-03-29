Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa Radio Report: EOD Ground Attack Exercise Beverly Sunrise 202304

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    03.30.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Avalon Jutras-Santonastasi 

    AFN Misawa

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant Brendon Brown, a Misawa Air Base Security Forces Squadron investigator, speaks about the importance of fully exercising the capabilities of a fighting force.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2023
    Date Posted: 03.30.2023 00:41
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 73270
    Filename: 2303/DOD_109542493.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa Radio Report: EOD Ground Attack Exercise Beverly Sunrise 202304, by PO3 Avalon Jutras-Santonastasi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Misawa
    Security Forces
    Exercise
    Beverly Sunrise

