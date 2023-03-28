Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    We're #1

    We're #1

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN DIEGO , CA, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 1st Class Ramon Go 

    Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR)

    230329-N-GC965-0001 SAN DIEGO (March 29, 2023) Naval Information Warfare System Command (NAVWAR) hosts episode 2 of "Empowering Excellence with Art & Frankie" podcast show talking about employee engagement, what it is, why it's important for recruitment, retention, and innovation. Art and Frankie are joined by guests M.K. Bailey, director of organizational training and development, and Jen Carney, deputy director of corporate operations, to talk about NAVWAR's approach to employee engagement, leading the organization to rank #1 in the U.S. Navy for employee engagement.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2023
    Date Posted: 03.29.2023 13:02
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 73266
    Filename: 2303/DOD_109541070.mp3
    Length: 00:15:22
    Artist Mr. Art Sterret, director of corporate operations, Ms. Francesca Ramos, director of human resources,
    Composer Ramon Go
    Conductor Ramon Go
    Album Empowering Excellence
    Track # 2
    Disc # 1
    Year 2023
    Location: SAN DIEGO , CA, US 
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, We're #1, by PO1 Ramon Go, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Employee engagement
    NAVWAR
    podcast show
    empowering excellence with art and frankie

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT