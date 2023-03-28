video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/73266" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

230329-N-GC965-0001 SAN DIEGO (March 29, 2023) Naval Information Warfare System Command (NAVWAR) hosts episode 2 of "Empowering Excellence with Art & Frankie" podcast show talking about employee engagement, what it is, why it's important for recruitment, retention, and innovation. Art and Frankie are joined by guests M.K. Bailey, director of organizational training and development, and Jen Carney, deputy director of corporate operations, to talk about NAVWAR's approach to employee engagement, leading the organization to rank #1 in the U.S. Navy for employee engagement.