230329-N-GC965-0001 SAN DIEGO (March 29, 2023) Naval Information Warfare System Command (NAVWAR) hosts episode 2 of "Empowering Excellence with Art & Frankie" podcast show talking about employee engagement, what it is, why it's important for recruitment, retention, and innovation. Art and Frankie are joined by guests M.K. Bailey, director of organizational training and development, and Jen Carney, deputy director of corporate operations, to talk about NAVWAR's approach to employee engagement, leading the organization to rank #1 in the U.S. Navy for employee engagement.
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2023 13:02
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|73266
|Filename:
|2303/DOD_109541070.mp3
|Length:
|00:15:22
|Artist
|Mr. Art Sterret, director of corporate operations, Ms. Francesca Ramos, director of human resources,
|Composer
|Ramon Go
|Conductor
|Ramon Go
|Album
|Empowering Excellence
|Track #
|2
|Disc #
|1
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO , CA, US
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
