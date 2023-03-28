Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Innovation Unit with LtCol Glenn McCartan

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    Audio by James Van Meer 

    Marine Corps Systems Command

    The Defense Innovation Unit, or DIU, was established to accelerate the adoption of commercial technology throughout the U.S. military to ensure our forces continue to have a technological advantage over our adversaries and competitors. DIU partners with organizations across the Department of Defense, from the services and components to combatant commands and 4th estate agencies, to rapidly prototype and field advanced commercial solutions.

    DIU is the only DoD organization focused exclusively on fielding and scaling commercial technology across the U.S. military at the speed of relevance. The DIU is focused on six technology areas where the commercial sector is leading the way: artificial intelligence, autonomy, cyber and telecommunications, energy, human systems, and space.

    On this episode, Tripp chats with DIU Liaisons Officer to the U.S. Marine Corps, Lt. Col. Glenn McCartan.

    The views expressed in this podcast reflect those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the views, policies, or positions or the United States Marine Corps or Department of Defense.


    Show notes:

    To learn more visit DIU.mil.

    Book recommendations:
    The Innovator’s Dilemma by Clayton

    Date Posted: 03.29.2023 10:48
    This work, Defense Innovation Unit with LtCol Glenn McCartan, by James Van Meer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

