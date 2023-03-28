Defense Innovation Unit with LtCol Glenn McCartan

The Defense Innovation Unit, or DIU, was established to accelerate the adoption of commercial technology throughout the U.S. military to ensure our forces continue to have a technological advantage over our adversaries and competitors. DIU partners with organizations across the Department of Defense, from the services and components to combatant commands and 4th estate agencies, to rapidly prototype and field advanced commercial solutions.



DIU is the only DoD organization focused exclusively on fielding and scaling commercial technology across the U.S. military at the speed of relevance. The DIU is focused on six technology areas where the commercial sector is leading the way: artificial intelligence, autonomy, cyber and telecommunications, energy, human systems, and space.



On this episode, Tripp chats with DIU Liaisons Officer to the U.S. Marine Corps, Lt. Col. Glenn McCartan.



