This Art. 62 appeal reviews a military judge’s suppression of evidence found on the accused’s phone.
Connect with The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School on Face-book (tjaglcs), LinkedIn (tjaglcs), or visit our website for more resources at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/leapp
You can also connect directly with the Criminal Law Department on Facebook (tjaglcs_crimlaw) or Instagram (tjaglcs_crimlaw)
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2023 08:29
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|73261
|Filename:
|2303/DOD_109540093.mp3
|Length:
|00:21:45
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Quill & Sword | CAAF Chats Ep 11: U.S. v. Black, 82 MJ 447 (C.A.A.F. 2022), must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT