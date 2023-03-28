Mehmet Sevinc, Outdoor Recreation SCUBA instructor, promoted ODR’s services on American Forces Network Incirlik, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, March 29, 2023. The Outdoor Recreation Center at Incirlik offers Airmen equipment rentals, SCUBA familiarization classes and trips throughout Türkiye. (Department of Defense Radio Spot by Airman 1st Class Kevin Dunkleberger)
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2023 07:54
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|73259
|Filename:
|2303/DOD_109540007.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|1, TR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Incirlik Radio Spot: Outdoor Recreation, by A1C Kevin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Incirlik
39th Air Base Wing
AFN Incirlik
