Straight Talk with Fleet Compton 29Mar2023

CMDCM Lateef Compton returns with Sgt. Maj. Cortez Brown and DJ Cali to close out the last week of Women's History Month with special guests, Olivia from the Australian Royal Navy, Lex from the U.K.'s Royal Navy, and U.S. 5th Fleet’s Combined Maritime Forces' prospective senior enlisted leader, CMDCM Celina Miller. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean Byrne)