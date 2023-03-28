Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Straight Talk with Fleet Compton 29Mar2023

    Straight Talk with Fleet Compton 29Mar2023

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BAHRAIN

    03.29.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sean Byrne 

    AFN Bahrain

    CMDCM Lateef Compton returns with Sgt. Maj. Cortez Brown and DJ Cali to close out the last week of Women's History Month with special guests, Olivia from the Australian Royal Navy, Lex from the U.K.'s Royal Navy, and U.S. 5th Fleet’s Combined Maritime Forces' prospective senior enlisted leader, CMDCM Celina Miller. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean Byrne)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2023
    Date Posted: 03.29.2023 04:59
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 73254
    Filename: 2303/DOD_109539577.mp3
    Length: 01:22:27
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: BH
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Straight Talk with Fleet Compton 29Mar2023, by PO2 Sean Byrne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Straight Talk with Fleet Compton

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT