Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Army and Air Force Exchange Service Senior Enlisted Advisor, spoke about his role as the Senior Enlisted Advisor during his recent visit to Europe. Airman 1st Class Norman D. Enriquez reports.
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2023 03:58
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|73240
|Filename:
|2303/DOD_109536759.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:53
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KMC Update - AAFES Senior Enlisted Advisor Visits Europe, by A1C Norman Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT