    KMC Update - AAFES Senior Enlisted Advisor Visits Europe

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    03.28.2023

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Norman Enriquez 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Army and Air Force Exchange Service Senior Enlisted Advisor, spoke about his role as the Senior Enlisted Advisor during his recent visit to Europe. Airman 1st Class Norman D. Enriquez reports.

    Date Taken: 03.28.2023
    Date Posted: 03.29.2023 03:58
    Category: Newscasts
    AFN
    Exchange
    KMCC
    KMC. AAFES

