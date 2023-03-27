Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN KUNSAN RADIO UPDATE - 35th FS CSS Pride of the Pack and 8th Civil Engineering Squadron welcomes Marines

    AFN KUNSAN RADIO UPDATE - 35th FS CSS Pride of the Pack and 8th Civil Engineering Squadron welcomes Marines

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    03.28.2023

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Joshua Fontenot 

    AFN Kunsan

    This AFN Kunsan radio update covers the 35th FS CSS member that was recently named Pride of the Pack, and the 8th Civil Engineer Squadron welcomed Marine Wing Support Squadron 172 firefighters from Camp Foster to train on structural burns at Kunsan AB. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Joshua Fontenot

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2023
    Date Posted: 03.27.2023 21:25
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 73228
    Filename: 2303/DOD_109535335.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Artist Senior Airman Joshua Fontenot
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN KUNSAN RADIO UPDATE - 35th FS CSS Pride of the Pack and 8th Civil Engineering Squadron welcomes Marines, by A1C Joshua Fontenot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Radio
    AFN
    Korea
    Kunsan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT