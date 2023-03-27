Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Kunsan Radio Update 3/27/23 - Aircraft Refueling Area Opening and ROK CJCS Visit

    AFN Kunsan Radio Update 3/27/23 - Aircraft Refueling Area Opening and ROK CJCS Visit

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    03.27.2023

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Maxwell Daigle 

    AFN Kunsan

    This AFN Kunsan radio update covers the opening of the Wolf Pack Aircraft Flow-Through Fuel System as well as the Republic of Korea Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff's visit to the U.S. Air Forces 8th Fighter Wing and the Republic of Korea 38th Fighter Group. (U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sgt. Max J. Daigle)

    Date Taken: 03.27.2023
    Date Posted: 03.27.2023
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    TAGS

    AFN
    Korea
    8th Fighter Wing
    Pacific Air Forces
    7th Air Force
    ROK CJCS

