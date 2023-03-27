AFN Kunsan Radio Update 3/27/23 - Aircraft Refueling Area Opening and ROK CJCS Visit

This AFN Kunsan radio update covers the opening of the Wolf Pack Aircraft Flow-Through Fuel System as well as the Republic of Korea Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff's visit to the U.S. Air Forces 8th Fighter Wing and the Republic of Korea 38th Fighter Group. (U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sgt. Max J. Daigle)
|03.27.2023
|03.27.2023 21:10
|Newscasts
|00:02:00
|2023
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
