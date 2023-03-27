Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military OneSource Podcast — How Do I Know if I Am Receiving All My Benefits?

    Military OneSource Podcast — How Do I Know if I Am Receiving All My Benefits?

    DC, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2023

    Audio by Bruce Moody 

    Military OneSource

    Learn about online survivor benefits reports, who is eligible to receive them, the process for gaining access to the reports and how the interactive OSBR can help survivors achieve financial security. Also discover the role that casualty assistance officers play, how to know if you are receiving all the benefits you’re eligible for and how survivors can get help if they are having trouble setting up an account or accessing their reports.

    Host Bruce Moody speaks with Jennifer Harlow from the Defense Department’s Online Survivor Benefits Report Family Assistance Support Team.

    View this fact sheet on Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/products/interactive-online-survivor-benefits-report-fact-sheet-267/ to learn more about online survivor benefits reports.

    Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.

    The Military OneSource podcast is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2023
    Date Posted: 03.27.2023 13:42
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 73221
    Filename: 2303/DOD_109533886.mp3
    Length: 00:19:13
    Album Military OneSource
    Track # 56
    Year 2023
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military OneSource Podcast — How Do I Know if I Am Receiving All My Benefits?, by Bruce Moody, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

