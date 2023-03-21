Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Incirlik - Radio Spot - 39th Air Base Wing Equal Opportunity - TSgt Flavia Carver

    AFN Incirlik - Radio Spot - 39th Air Base Wing Equal Opportunity - TSgt Flavia Carver

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    1, TURKEY

    03.23.2023

    Audio by Master Sgt. Joe McFadden 

    AFN Incirlik

    Tech. Sgt. Flavia Carver, 39th Air Base Wing Equal Opportunity, recorded a radio spot highlighting her office at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey. The 39th Air Base Wing wing staff agencies recorded a series of radio spots touting the services their squadron provides to Airmen assigned at Incirlik. (Radio spot by Master Sgt. Joe W. McFadden)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2023
    Date Posted: 03.27.2023 06:48
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 73219
    Filename: 2303/DOD_109533019.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: 1, TR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Incirlik - Radio Spot - 39th Air Base Wing Equal Opportunity - TSgt Flavia Carver, by MSgt Joe McFadden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Incirlik
    Equal Opportunity
    39th Air Base Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT