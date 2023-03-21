1st Lt. Natalie Burgin and Staff Sgt. Tyler Corbin, 39th Air Base Wing protocol office, recorded a radio spot highlighting their office at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey. The 39th Air Base Wing wing staff agencies recorded a series of radio spots touting the services their squadron provides to Airmen assigned at Incirlik. (Radio spot by Master Sgt. Joe W. McFadden)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2023 06:49
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|73215
|Filename:
|2303/DOD_109533012.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|1, TR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Incirlik - Radio Spot - 39th Air Base Wing Protocol - 1st Lt. Burgin and Staff Sgt. Corbin, by MSgt Joe McFadden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
